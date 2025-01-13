Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Third Child
It's a great day in the Mahomes household.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcomed their third child on Sunday—a daughter named Golden Raye—and announced the birth with a simple post on Instagram.
Patrick, 29, and Brittany, also 29, have two other children: daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.
The timing was perfect—Mahomes had said previously that the baby was due to arrive during KC's playoff bye week. Hopefully, the quarterback gets some nice quality time with his newest bundle of joy before suiting up for the divisional round against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18.
