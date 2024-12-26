Patrick Mahomes Had Such a Locked-In Reason for Not Eating Netflix Cake After Win
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have the Kansas City Chiefs back in a familiar spot late in the season as they clinched the top seed in the AFC with their Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. They're now 15-1, which is the first time in franchise history that they've won 15 games in a season, and looking primed for another championship run.
If fans had any concerns about the Chiefs taking things lightly down the stretch, then they just need to look at where Mahomes's mindset was after their holiday win over the Steelers. He and Kelce were awarded some cake from Netflix for their performances but Mahomes declined to eat it, saying: "I'm watching my weight for playoffs. I'm watching my weight."
Nobody would have thought twice if he took a few bites of some celebratory cake, especially on a holiday. But Mahomes clearly is locked in and wants to make NFL history. Cake can wait.
Kelce enjoyed a bite of cake before saying "more push aways than pulling in, that's what Coach Reid would say."
The Chiefs close out their regular season next Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.