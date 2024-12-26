SI

Patrick Mahomes Had Such a Locked-In Reason for Not Eating Netflix Cake After Win

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes wasn't interested in the celebratory cake.
Patrick Mahomes wasn't interested in the celebratory cake. / @Netflix
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have the Kansas City Chiefs back in a familiar spot late in the season as they clinched the top seed in the AFC with their Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. They're now 15-1, which is the first time in franchise history that they've won 15 games in a season, and looking primed for another championship run.

If fans had any concerns about the Chiefs taking things lightly down the stretch, then they just need to look at where Mahomes's mindset was after their holiday win over the Steelers. He and Kelce were awarded some cake from Netflix for their performances but Mahomes declined to eat it, saying: "I'm watching my weight for playoffs. I'm watching my weight."

Nobody would have thought twice if he took a few bites of some celebratory cake, especially on a holiday. But Mahomes clearly is locked in and wants to make NFL history. Cake can wait.

Kelce enjoyed a bite of cake before saying "more push aways than pulling in, that's what Coach Reid would say."

The Chiefs close out their regular season next Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL