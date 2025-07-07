Patrick Mahomes Addresses ‘Revenge Tour’ Ahead of Chiefs’ 2025 NFL Season
Patrick Mahomes has been in the NFL for eight seasons so far and has been a starter in seven. The Chiefs have gone to the AFC Championship game each of those seven seasons, made five Super Bowls and won three.
Having lost one Super Bowl in a row, Mahomes and the Chiefs are perparing for a revenge tour this season. At least that's what Kay Adams tried to get Mahomes to admit to during a recent interview. Mahomes response?
Let's just play football.
"I'm honestly just ready to play football again," said Mahomes. "Whenever you lose you kind of have this taste in your mouth that you wanna go out there and revenge that or whatever you want to say. At the same time I feel like I’ve had to sit back and just listen to people talk and talk and I’m like, let’s just play football and just handle it all out there. I don't really want to talk about it. I just want to go out and show who we are as the the Kansas City Chiefs."
People are already preparing to pick against the Chiefs, which should provide ample bulletin board material as they enter the season having won double-digit games in 11 of 12 seasons with Andy Reid as the head coach. It's clearly the perfect time to silence the doubters.