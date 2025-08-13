Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Had Funny Reactions to Travis Kelce's Alligator Photoshoot
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has become known for his unique pre-game looks and fashion, is the upcoming cover star for GQ magazine in a feature that includes a photoshoot with him holding an alligator in the Everglades.
The photoshoot showed Kelce sporting a number of looks in various parts of the Everglades and other locations around Florida, from a fur coat and pants on a boat, overalls and a fur hat while holding an alligator to camouflage pants and a white tank top as he carried a giant snake.
After the release of several photos ahead of the magazine's September release, Kansas City coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes weighed in on Kelce's shoot.
"It's great to be young, man," Reid joked before adding, "That alligator's 175 pounds or something and they made him hold it for quite a while it looked like. I'm not sure who was madder, the alligator or Travis.
While Patrick Mahomes is open to trying some of Kelce's outfits from the shoot, don't expect him to pose with an alligator any time soon.
“I would 100% not," Mahomes told reporters. "Even the Everglades just in general, is not my spot. I'm not a big alligator [fan]. I'm in Texas, you get an alligator out there you shut the city down. The pictures turned out great. He said I could borrow some outfits for game days so I plan on getting those and seeing what I could look like with those outfits on. The fur, maybe those big boots with that trench-coat looking thing, I thought that might be good for an away game, maybe in Denver or something."