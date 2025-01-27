Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Josh Allen After Chiefs' Thrilling Win Over Bills
Patrick Mahomes had nothing but great things to say about Josh Allen after their blockbuster clash in the AFC championship game on Sunday night. Mahomes's Kansas City Chiefs walked away with a 32-29 win over Allen's Buffalo Bills, and it was still another game for the history books, like the matchups between these two quarterbacks always are.
This was the fourth time in the last five years in which the Chiefs and Mahomes spoiled the Bills and Allen's chances of reaching a Super Bowl, something the team hasn't done since the 1993 season. The game delivers on high expectations every time they play, but Mahomes always seems to come out on top no matter how hard and amazing Allen and the Bills play.
Mahomes apologized to Allen for this unfortunate playoff streak—well, to Bills fans—of him always ruining Buffalo's chances of reaching the championship game.
“I always feel for him—he’s a great player, an amazing competitor and an awesome dude who I respect so much,” Mahomes told The Athletic's Michael Silver after the game. “I’m sorry it had to be us. But, you know, we compete, and someone has to win.”
This rivalry isn't expected to go away any time soon. The Bills and Allen will keep working to try to beat the Chiefs and Mahomes one of these years and finally win a Super Bowl. But, that year isn't this one.
The Chiefs will be looking to make NFL history on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles as they attempt to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.