Patrick Mahomes Had Blunt Four-Word Message About Bills Fans Ahead of AFC Clash
Patrick Mahomes has been here many times before: on the doorstep of a much-anticipated AFC heavyweight showdown looking to play spoiler to Josh Allen and the Bills' campaign. This Sunday, the stakes aren't as high as they usually are, with the Chiefs and Bills meeting in early November for a regular season Week 9 game.
The Chiefs quarterback seems ready as always for the big moment amid his MVP-caliber year that has seen him throw three touchdowns in each of Kansas City's last three wins. When Mahomes takes the field at Highmark Stadium, expect Bills fans to get loud and try to throw him off his game, but it's nothing the three-time Super Bowl champ isn't used to.
"They don't like us," Mahomes plainly stated about the Bills' fan base during Wednesday's media availability. "That's pretty [clear]. They do not like the Chiefs."
Mahomes also added that he was looking forward to the "hostile" environment on the road:
"But it is a cool environment, I love playing in historic stadiums, and that stadium has had so many great players play in it. Who knows, it might be the last time we get the opportunity to play there. It'll be a great challenge for us, and they're loud, and that's what you want. You want to go in and be in a hostile environment. That what football, when you watch on TV as a kid growing up, it's the environment you want to play in, and so obviously they're not rooting for us, but you get to bond together as a team."
Bills fans who are still scarred whenever anyone mentions "13 seconds" can take some solace in the fact that Allen boasts a 4-1 record against Mahomes in the regular season. In the postseason, however, Mahomes has the lopsided edge, beating Allen and the Bills four straight times dating back to the 2020 AFC title game.
It's safe to say neither team likes each other, though between the two fan bases the Bills have suffered more in recent history and have yet to reach the Super Bowl in any of Allen's past seven campaigns. Perhaps that changes this year, as Sunday's clash could provide some answers on which AFC side looks more fearsome heading into a pivotal second half of the season.
Kickoff for the Chiefs and the Bills is at 4:25 p.m. ET.