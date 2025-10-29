SI

What Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Said About Each Other Before Chiefs-Bills Clash

The NFL's top two quarterback are set to face off for the 10th time on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Mahomes and Allen are squaring off for the 10th time on Sunday afternoon.
Mahomes and Allen are squaring off for the 10th time on Sunday afternoon. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to add another chapter to their storied rivalry on Sunday afternoon as the Bills will host the Chiefs in Week 9 for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Orchard Park's Highmark Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup—the 10th of their careers, including the postseason—both signal callers were asked about one another. Mahomes gave Allen nothing but a rave review.

"To be that size and to be able to move like that, he's done so many great things as far as throwing the football," the Kansas City quarterback said of his counterpart on Wednesday. " ... The way he's able to extend plays and be close to the sideline and make these big-time throws down the field, that stuff is special. He's gotten better and better each and every year. I think that's something that I've seen in him and something I try to do for myself as well. He's a great football player."

Allen, meanwhile, was prodded with a question about the opportunity to, once again, go up against another one of the league's best in Mahomes.

"Anytime you're playing against a good team and a good quarterback, you have to play at the top of your game in order to win a football game," he explained. "Not that you don't go out there and try to play your best all the time, [but] there is a heightened sense of awareness to that of understanding who's on the other side of the football. But yeah, you wanna go out there and our goal is to try to score on every drive and that's what we try to do."

Ahead of kickoff on Sunday, here's a look at how the two quarterbacks have faired in their previous nine matchups.

Allen vs. Mahomes, by the numbers

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes
The Allen vs. Mahomes rivalry will once again take center stage this coming Sunday. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Over the course of their nine previous matchups, Mahomes and the Chiefs have a slight edge over Allen and the Bills with a 5–4 record. There's a start difference, however, between the regular season and postseason.

Buffalo and Kansas City have faced off in the regular season five times since the respective Allen and Mahomes eras began, with the Bills donning an impressive 4–1 record. Across said contests, the two quarterbacks thrown the same number of touchdown passes (10), while Allen has thrown four fewer interceptions, posted a higher passer rating, and has outpaced Mahomes on the ground, totaling more rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to Mahomes' zero.

Here's a side-by-side look:

Allen vs. Mahomes regular season stats

Stat

Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes

Record

4-1

1-4

Passing Yards

1,261

1,302

Touchdowns

10

10

Interceptions

3

7

Completion Percentage

60.6%

64.8%

Passer Rating

94.5

85.9

Rushing Yards

220

126

Rushing Touchdowns

3

0

In the playoffs, meanwhile, it's been all Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback boasts a 4–0 record over the Bills when it matters most, throwing nine touchdown passes without a single interception against their defense. Additionally, he has more passing yards, a better completion percentage, and a higher passer rating than Allen, while adding three rushing touchdowns to Allen's zero.

Here's a side-by-side look:

Allen vs. Mahomes postseason stats

Stat

Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes

Record

0-4

4-0

Passing Yards

1,039

1,163

Touchdowns

9

9

Interceptions

1

0

Completion Percentage

65.2%

74%

Passer Rating

100.2

123.7

Rushing Yards

267

136

Rushing Touchdowns

2

3

Chapter 10 comes on Sunday. Get your popcorn ready.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL