SI

Patrick Mahomes Congratulates Former Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu on His Retirement

The former teammates won Super Bowl LIV together, the first of this Chiefs dynasty's titles.

Madison Williams

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrate winning Super Bowl LIV.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrate winning Super Bowl LIV. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, and his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes was quick to congratulate the safety on social media.

Mahomes and Mathieu won Super Bowl LIV together for the Chiefs, which was the first of three so far for the quarterback. Mathieu, on the other hand, went to the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Despite Mathieu's departure from Kansas City, Mahomes remains a strong supporter for his former Pro Bowl teammate.

"Congrats to my Man! @Mathieu_era one of the best to ever do it!" Mahomes tweeted on Tuesday.

Mahomes and Mathieu definitely had a special bond in Kansas City, so it was sweet for the quarterback to send his well wishes to the "Honey Badger."

During his three seasons with the Chiefs from 2019 to '21, Mathieu earned two Pro Bowl bids. He started in all 47 games he appeared in and totaled 213 tackles, 13 interceptions, two pick sixes, eight tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL