Patrick Mahomes Congratulates Former Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu on His Retirement
Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, and his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes was quick to congratulate the safety on social media.
Mahomes and Mathieu won Super Bowl LIV together for the Chiefs, which was the first of three so far for the quarterback. Mathieu, on the other hand, went to the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Despite Mathieu's departure from Kansas City, Mahomes remains a strong supporter for his former Pro Bowl teammate.
"Congrats to my Man! @Mathieu_era one of the best to ever do it!" Mahomes tweeted on Tuesday.
Mahomes and Mathieu definitely had a special bond in Kansas City, so it was sweet for the quarterback to send his well wishes to the "Honey Badger."
During his three seasons with the Chiefs from 2019 to '21, Mathieu earned two Pro Bowl bids. He started in all 47 games he appeared in and totaled 213 tackles, 13 interceptions, two pick sixes, eight tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.