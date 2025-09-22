Patrick Mahomes Couldn’t Hit a Wide-Open and Stationary Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have struggled to get much of anything going in the Chiefs' first few games of the 2025 NFL season. Through two games, Kelce had six catches and one touchdown while Kansas City started the season 0-2.
This trend continued early in the team's Week 3 matchup against the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Mahomes went to Kelce on two consecutive plays during their second drive, and the duo failed to connect on either.
On the first play, Mahomes missed a wide-open Kelce, who was quite literally standing right in front of him. Mahomes kept looking for somewhere else to throw the ball before he finally fired the ball wide to the tight end.
On the next play, Mahomes tried to connect with Kelce on a pass down the sideline but severely underthrew the ball. Kelce barely broke his stride as the ball hit an oblivious defender in the back and fell to the ground.
The Chiefs settled for a long field goal on the drive.