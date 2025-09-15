Patrick Mahomes Takes Blame For Interception That Bounced Off Travis Kelce
The Chiefs have lost two straight contests to begin the 2025 season, with their defeat at the hands of the Eagles on Sunday putting them into an 0-2 hole for the first time since 2014.
Kansas City did have a chance at revenge on the reigning Super Bowl champions at one point in the fourth quarter. Down by only three and on Philly's six-yard line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to squeeze one into the mitts of Travis Kelce, but the ball popped off the tight end's hands and into the chest of Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba. The turnover proved costly, as the Eagles scored on the following possession and took a commanding two-score lead.
Following the game, Mahomes spoke with the media and took full responsibility for the interception:
"We got the defense that we wanted," he explained. "We expected them to play that [Cover] zero, zero with the hole player, the safety. I just threw it a tad too early. Just trying to put it on his body low before that hole player got there. I think if I can put it more on his body, and not so far out in front of him, then he can catch it, take the hit, and get in the end zone."
"You wanna put it low, just more on his body," Mahomes continued when explaining exactly where he intended to place the pass. "Whenever you're in those tight quarters like that you wanna give it to them, especially a bigger guy, more on his body where he can catch it [and] brace for that contact. We knew the hole player would be looking for him ... he was breaking to kind of make a hit and it was just unfortunate the ball bounced up in the air and went right to him."
Despite throwing the pick, Mahomes played pretty well in this one, going 16-for-29 passing for 189 yards, one touchdown, and the interception while also carrying the ball seven times for 66 yards and a score on the ground. Kelce, meanwhile, was the Chiefs' leading receiver with 61 yards on four catches.
Kansas City heads to New York next Sunday night to take on the Giants, hoping to avoid going 0-3 for the first time since 2011.