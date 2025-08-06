Patrick Mahomes Was So Excited When Chiefs Fan Asked Him to Sign Ketchup Bottle
Patrick Mahomes's affinity for ketchup is no secret, as the Kansas City Chiefs star has been known to be an avid enthusiast of the condiment. That much was clear on Wednesday during training camp when a young fan came up to get an autograph from Mahomes while wielding two bottles of ketchup.
Mahomes looked excited to sign the ketchup bottles for the fan, saying, "You brought ketchup? Let's go! Are you a ketchup guy, too?"
One of the ketchup bottles was even Super Bowl themed and had Mahomes' face on the label, making it the perfect piece of edible memorabilia for the quarterback to sign.
Have a look at the wholesome exchange:
The young fan, who was wearing a red No. 15 Mahomes jersey and a white and red Chiefs hat, put a smile on the star quarterback's face with the unexpected autograph request.
Mahomes's love for ketchup is so great that back in 2018, he struck up an endorsement deal with Hunt's ketchup, becoming the brand's ambassador. Despite that, he didn't balk at fulfilling the autograph request for a competing brand's product, though he did cover the logo while posing for photos.