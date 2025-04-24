Patrick Mahomes Explains Why He Finally Got New Haircut This Offseason
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned heads earlier this offseason after he was seen sporting a new haircut. After the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Mahomes decided it was time to part ways with his signature mohawk in favor of a shorter hairstyle.
Don't expect Mahomes to go back to that old look anytime soon. Though Mahomes kept his old hairdo for so long out of superstition with the Chiefs winning Super Bowls, he now feels he looks much better with the new cut.
"I've wanted to do it for a while, but it was kind of one of those superstitions," Mahomes told reproters on Wednesday. "I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I don't want to cut the hair while I was doing it. I had told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I'm getting a haircut. That's enough. I'm very excited. I've looked at some videos for last year and I can't believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long. I look way better now with the short hair, so I'll be keeping this going forward."
It will be tough for this haircut to be as successful for the Chiefs as the mohawk. With the mohawk, Mahomes made three straight Super Bowls and won two of them.