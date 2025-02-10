Patrick Mahomes’s Family Takes Photo With President Trump During Super Bowl LIX
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to make NFL history Sunday night at Super Bowl LIX, as a win over the Philadelphia Eagles would make them the first team to ever win three straight titles.
While many celebrities, including Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, are in attendance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, so is President Donald Trump. He's the first-ever sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.
Trump shook hands with some players on the field before the game and then in the first half some of Mahomes's family members—his sister Mia Randall, his brother Jackson Mahomes and his mom Randi Martin—took a photo with the president in his suite.
Mahomes and the Chiefs have gotten off to a slow start, as they trailed the Eagles 17–0 midway through the second quarter.