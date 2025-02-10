SI

Patrick Mahomes’s Family Takes Photo With President Trump During Super Bowl LIX

Andy Nesbitt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to make NFL history Sunday night at Super Bowl LIX, as a win over the Philadelphia Eagles would make them the first team to ever win three straight titles.

While many celebrities, including Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, are in attendance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, so is President Donald Trump. He's the first-ever sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

Trump shook hands with some players on the field before the game and then in the first half some of Mahomes's family members—his sister Mia Randall, his brother Jackson Mahomes and his mom Randi Martin—took a photo with the president in his suite.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have gotten off to a slow start, as they trailed the Eagles 17–0 midway through the second quarter.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL