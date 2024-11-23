SI

Patrick Mahomes Fined for 'Violent Gesture' During TD Celebration in Chiefs' Loss

The NFL is trying to make an example out of Mahomes after what appeared to be a run-of-the-mill touchdown celebration last Sunday.

Mike McDaniel

The NFL is trying to make an example out of Patrick Mahomes after his touchdown celebration in last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The NFL is trying to make an example out of Patrick Mahomes after his touchdown celebration in last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL is fining Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for a "violent gesture" that he made during his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Noah Gray in last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The gesture in question was Mahomes pointing with both his hands, which the league determined was a mimic of using guns. The celebration appeared to be a bit run-of-the-mill, but the league seems to be trying to make an example out of its biggest star.

This certainly won't break the bank for Mahomes, but it will be interesting to see if the NFL continues penalizing players for celebrations like this moving forward.

The Chiefs head to Carolina on Sunday to take on the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL