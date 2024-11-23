Patrick Mahomes Fined for 'Violent Gesture' During TD Celebration in Chiefs' Loss
The NFL is trying to make an example out of Mahomes after what appeared to be a run-of-the-mill touchdown celebration last Sunday.
The NFL is fining Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for a "violent gesture" that he made during his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Noah Gray in last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The gesture in question was Mahomes pointing with both his hands, which the league determined was a mimic of using guns. The celebration appeared to be a bit run-of-the-mill, but the league seems to be trying to make an example out of its biggest star.
This certainly won't break the bank for Mahomes, but it will be interesting to see if the NFL continues penalizing players for celebrations like this moving forward.
The Chiefs head to Carolina on Sunday to take on the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
