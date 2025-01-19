Patrick Mahomes Had Funny Line About His Growing Family After Chiefs' Win
Patrick Mahomes capped off a special week by leading the Chiefs to a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, which puts Kansas City back in the AFC championship game for a seventh straight season.
The victory came just days after Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their third child, Golden Raye. The Mahomes are now very busy at home as all three kids are three years old or younger—daughter Sterling Skye is three while their son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III is two.
Mahomes talked about his family after Saturday's win, saying he still remembers being a kid when his dad was playing in a World Series and now his kids are getting to experience things like that. Though he added that he hopes things slow down a little bit for them on the kids front.
"These are moments that I'll have with my family for the rest of my life," said Mahomes, before making reporters laugh with this line: "It's a growing family, hopefully we're done growing for a little while."
The Mahomes will get a chance to make more memories next Sunday when the Chiefs host either the Ravens or Bills with another trip to the Super Bowl on the line at Arrowhead Stadium.