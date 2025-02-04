Patrick Mahomes Had Hilarious Reaction to Signing a Chiefs Fan’s Dad Bod Pillow
The Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl this year aided by the sheer talent of quarterback Patrick Mahomes—and his dad bod.
Mahomes’s physique recently made headlines in The Athletic’s article about the hidden secrets of the dad bod, a characteristic that he hasn’t been shy about telling the public in recent years.
When an Inside the NFL video revealed a shirtless Mahomes celebrating in the Chiefs’ locker room last season, he poked fun at himself and his dad bod on social media.
Eight years into the league, Mahomes’s dad bod has arguably been immortalized in Chiefs’ history as much as the quarterback himself. Even so, one Chiefs fan surprised Mahomes at Super Bowl Media Day on Monday night by asking him to sign an item stranger than most.
Mahomes received a pillow to autograph that had his face on one side and his shirtless body on the other.
“Come on, bro,” Mahomes said as a knee-jerk reaction.
He then studied the pillow for an extra second.
“Hey, the dad bod looks pretty good right there, I’m gonna sign this side man, for sure,” Mahomes said. “Which side do you sleep on, that’s what I wanna know.”
No shame from the Chiefs quarterback who will be playing in his fifth Super Bowl in six years this February in hopes of clinching the three-peat.