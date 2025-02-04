Patrick Mahomes Vows to Never Spike Ball Again After Botched Celebration
Patrick Mahomes knows there's one thing he should never do again.
After Mahomes scored on a 10-yard touchdown run during the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills he was fired up and wanted to celebrate. He reared back to try and spike the ball, but it slipped from his hand and he wound up throwing a wobbly duck toward the sideline. It was pretty embarrassing and he was roasted mercilessly online.
On Monday during Super Bowl opening night, Mahomes was asked about the infamous spike attempt and gave a thoughtful answer with the correct conclusion.
"I probably will never try to spike the ball ever again," Mahomes said. "That was so bad. And it was such a cool play that I feel like I'm going to see a lot in my life and I'm gonna have to look at that spike every single time. So I'll never try to spike the football again."
The perfect conclusion to this saga would be Mahomes scoring a touchdown in a key spot during Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and unleashing a perfect, Rob Gronkowski-like spike to punctuate it. But, honestly, it's probably not worth the risk for Mahomes to even try it.