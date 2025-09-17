Patrick Mahomes Makes Honest Admission About Travis Kelce After Chiefs' Slow Start
The Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar territory this season after going 0-2 in their opening two games, the first time they've done so in the Patrick Mahomes era.
Following tough losses to the Chargers and Eagles, the perennial playoff heavyweights will face a significantly easier matchup against the Giants in Week 3, and will hope to get their first win of 2025 and their season back on track.
Come Sunday night's game, many eyes will be on Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who failed to catch a potential go-ahead touchdown in the Week 2 loss to the Eagles and has experienced only a modest start to 2025. Through two games, Kelce has six catches on 10 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown, a better showing than his early-season performances from last year but still a far cry from his historically productive campaigns.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed Kelce's role in the offense after being asked whether the team has high expectations for the 35-year-old during Wednesday's media availability.
"I know he wants to be out there at the end of the day, he wants have the chance to make the plays happen, and he's made the plays happen for years," Mahomes said. "I don't feel like we ask for too much from him. We ask for him to be out there and be himself, and just be who he is, and that in itself is enough for us."
Kelce recently said on New Heights that the Chiefs "put a lot on my plate" this year and discussed the responsibility he feels and the pressure that comes with playing for the team.
As far as Kelce's "load management" at this point in his career, coach Andy Reid noted that the Chiefs are watching his workload closely, and dismissed Kelce's age as a factor in his performance on the field.
The Chiefs (0-2) will face the Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.