Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts Shared Classy Moment After Eagles’ Super Bowl Win
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions. After the game, Philadelphia's quarterback shared a moment on the field with his counterpart in the game.
After the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, Hurts met Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who congratulated him on the victory.
Video is below.
Hurts was fantastic on Sunday night as the Eagles avenged their loss from Super Bowl LVII. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 211 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also the game's leading rusher, as he gained 72 yards on 11 carries while adding another touchdown.
The Eagles dominated the game, jumping to a 34-0 lead late in the third quarter. Hurts & Co. then nursed that lead late by killing clock on a few long drives to stunt the Chiefs' attempted comeback.
The Eagles' quarterback was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.