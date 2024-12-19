Patrick Mahomes Joked About Russell Wilson's Plane Workout When Asked About Ankle
It would appear, from his statements Tuesday, that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing everything possible to ready himself for the Chiefs' showdown with the Houston Texans Saturday afternoon.
However, even as he seeks to shake off an ankle injury suffered during Kansas City's 21–7 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, there are some places Mahomes won't go to recover—such as doing high knees on a plane.
"We get back a little earlier with the noon game, kind of getting ourselves ready on the plane," Mahomes said.
When a reporter asked Mahomes to clarify, he jovially brushed off the suggestion that he was imitating Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson—who with the Denver Broncos performed elaborate exercises on his team's flight to London in 2022.
"I wasn't doing high knees or anything like that," he chuckled. "We did some movement stuff, some icing... we didn't want it to just sit there and get too stiff."