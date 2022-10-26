Twitter is Having a Field Day After Russell Wilson’s Plane Activities

Almost everyone that’s been on a plane before has seen some questionable behavior from their fellow passengers, but few can say how they would react if they were trying to sleep when they saw an NFL quarterback doing high knees in the middle of the aisle.

That’s the exact scenario that Broncos players found themselves in with Russell Wilson during their eight-hour flight to London this week.

Speaking to reporters in Harrow, England on Wednesday, Wilson willingly offered up information about his discourteous plane behavior as evidence that his recovery from a hamstring injury was going along swimmingly. The nine-time Pro Bowler broke down his personal flight plan by the hour, saying he began with two hours of watching film before getting some physical work in.

At that point, while most of his teammates were sound asleep, Wilson walked up and down the aisles, did high knees and went through other treatment on his legs for a shockingly long four hours.

“The next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson explained. “I was walking up and down the aisles. Everyone was knocked out. I was doing high knees and working on my legs end everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. So that was good.”

The 33-year-old did mention that he was able to catch some shuteye, but just for one hour before getting back to–you guessed it: watching film.

While everyone in the sports world patiently waits for one of Wilson’s teammates to leak what’s surely hilarious footage, many media members and fans took to Twitter to weigh in on the hilarity of the quarterback’s latest story.

Wilson will need to hope that his in-flight workout helps him on the field as he eyes a return to action in this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t gotten off to a strong start in his first season with the Broncos, having thrown for 1,442 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games.

Denver currently boasts the league’s worst scoring offense, having managed just 14.3 points per game headed into Week 8. Wilson–now freshly stretched–will hope to right the ship beginning this Sunday against the Jaguars.

