Patrick Mahomes Got Honest About Why He Loves Travis Kelce So Much After 'SNF' Win
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have had a lot of success during their years together in Kansas City and that continued Sunday night when they helped lead the Chiefs to a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers that not only pushed Kansas City to 12-1 on the year, but it clinched a ninth straight AFC West title for the franchise as well.
Kelce led the Chiefs with five catches for 45 yards. His biggest play came with two minutes left when Mahomes found him for an 11-yard reception that got Kansas City down to the Chargers' nine-yard line and set up the dramatic game-winning field goal.
After the game Mahomes gushed about Kelce and what he has meant to his career.
"He means the world to me, man," Mahomes said. "I mean without getting emotional, he’s a guy that has really kind of made who I am in my career. [Kelce is] a true leader the football field. Someone I can go to at any moment and he’s going to make a big play happen."
Mahomes then raved about Kelce's work ethic:
"Everybody sees the personality on the TV and stuff like that but you don’t see that every day work ethic that he has," Mahomes said. "He’s the guy that gets mad when they take him out of practice reps. Even for me, to come into the league and have a superstar player and see him work like that, it kind of showed me I’m going to have to put that work ethic in if I’m going to get to that level."
Here are Mahomes's full comments on his star tight end:
The Chiefs are back in action next Sunday when they face the Browns in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET.