Patrick Mahomes, NFL World Send Prayers for Tyreek Hill After Gruesome Injury
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill went down with a grisly leg injury early in the third quarter against the Jets on Monday night, and immediately medical staffers from both teams raced to provide assistance.
It was a particularly gruesome injury suffered by Hill, who, after catching a pass from Tua Tagovailoa, had his leg twisted up while being tackled along the sideline.
Hill's cleat was quickly cut off and an air cast was placed around his leg. He was carted off the field and taken into Miami's locker room for further treatment and evaluation.
After seeing Hill experience the devastating injury, Hill's longtime former teammate Patrick Mahomes reached out to send some prayers and well wishes. Other former and current players also sent messages of consolation to the injured receiver on social media.
It was truly a grim injury, and despite Hill being in surprisingly good spirits while being carted off the field, he's surely got a lengthy rehab process ahead of him. He received some words of encouragement and positive thoughts from many of his NFL colleagues.