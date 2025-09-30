SI

Patrick Mahomes, NFL World Send Prayers for Tyreek Hill After Gruesome Injury

Karl Rasmussen

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field against the Jets with a leg injury.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill went down with a grisly leg injury early in the third quarter against the Jets on Monday night, and immediately medical staffers from both teams raced to provide assistance.

It was a particularly gruesome injury suffered by Hill, who, after catching a pass from Tua Tagovailoa, had his leg twisted up while being tackled along the sideline.

Hill's cleat was quickly cut off and an air cast was placed around his leg. He was carted off the field and taken into Miami's locker room for further treatment and evaluation.

After seeing Hill experience the devastating injury, Hill's longtime former teammate Patrick Mahomes reached out to send some prayers and well wishes. Other former and current players also sent messages of consolation to the injured receiver on social media.

It was truly a grim injury, and despite Hill being in surprisingly good spirits while being carted off the field, he's surely got a lengthy rehab process ahead of him. He received some words of encouragement and positive thoughts from many of his NFL colleagues.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

