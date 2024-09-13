Patrick Mahomes, NFL World Wish Tua Tagovailoa the Best After Dolphins QB Exits Game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a hit to the head on a scramble in the third quarter.
The Dolphins officially ruled Tagovailoa out due to a concussion—a worrisome diagnosis for the 26-year-old quarterback, who has a long history of injuries, and particularly concussions, during his football career.
Shortly after Tagovailoa walked off the field on his own power, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on social media to let the world know he was thinking of the Miami quarterback.
Many NFL players of past and present day reacted similarly, with some suggesting Tagovailoa should consider retirement due to his long history of head injuries.
The Dolphins, who were trailing by 17 points when Tagovailoa exited the game, lost 31–10 to the Bills. Tagovailoa reportedly remained in the locker room during the game and was alert, awake and had control of his extremities, according to the Amazon Prime broadcast.