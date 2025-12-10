Patrick Mahomes Isn’t Giving Up on the Chiefs’ Playoff Dreams Quite Yet
The Chiefs could very likely miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season, and what would be the first time in Patrick Mahomes’s NFL career. With a 6–7 record heading into Week 15, the NFL's playoff predictor gives Kansas City an 11% chance of making the playoffs. But, the team isn’t giving up yet.
Mahomes spoke with media on Wednesday about the unfamiliar territory he and the Chiefs find themselves in right now, looking in on the playoffs from the outside.
“We’re in unprecedented territory. It’s a place that we haven’t been since I’ve been here. I think we lean on the guys who battled through adversity and came out better on the other side.”
Just because the odds are against the Chiefs making the playoffs doesn’t mean Mahomes will stop believing in the magic the team seems to have when he’s around. The three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback still thinks Kansas City has a chance of beating the odds.
“I don’t know what the percentages are, but I know they’re not high,” Mahomes said.
“I think it’d be special if we get into the playoffs and we can make a run. So why not give ourselves a chance to do that? We have to start by winning football games.”
There are still a few ways the Chiefs could miraculously make the playoffs, check them out here. For starters, Kansas City would need to win the remaining four games on their schedule. If the Chiefs lose in Week 15 vs. the Chargers, then their postseason dreams are effectively over. Let’s see if Mahomes can bring that magic back to Kansas City.