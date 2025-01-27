SI

Patrick Mahomes Pump Fake Fools CBS Cameraman During AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes’s latest victim was a CBS camera operator.

Stephen Douglas

Patrick Mahomes takes the field for the AFC championship game.
Patrick Mahomes takes the field for the AFC championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday. The Bills went three-and-out on their first drive, and then Mahomes and the Chiefs drove down the field for a nine play, 90-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession.

Mahomes accounted for 61 yards passing on the drive, and gained another four yards on the ground. Scrambling to his right on second-and-one from the Chiefs side of the field, Mahomes faked a pass that may not have fooled the Buffalo defense, but definitely caught one of CBS's camera operators leaning.

No shame is falling for a Patrick Mahomes pump fake. It happens to some of the best defensive players on the planet.

Mahomes ended up with a first down on that play and most importantly, the camera stayed on the ball the rest of the drive.

