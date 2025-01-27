Patrick Mahomes Pump Fake Fools CBS Cameraman During AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday. The Bills went three-and-out on their first drive, and then Mahomes and the Chiefs drove down the field for a nine play, 90-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession.
Mahomes accounted for 61 yards passing on the drive, and gained another four yards on the ground. Scrambling to his right on second-and-one from the Chiefs side of the field, Mahomes faked a pass that may not have fooled the Buffalo defense, but definitely caught one of CBS's camera operators leaning.
No shame is falling for a Patrick Mahomes pump fake. It happens to some of the best defensive players on the planet.
Mahomes ended up with a first down on that play and most importantly, the camera stayed on the ball the rest of the drive.