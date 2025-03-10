Patrick Mahomes Was Pumped for Now Ex-Teammate Getting Huge Deal With Panthers
Patrick Mahomes is thrilled for his now ex-teammate Tershawn Wharton.
On Monday, Wharton agreed to a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth $54.1 million. The new pact will pay the defensive tackle $30.25 million in guaranteed money. Wharton had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls.
Mahomes took to social media to classily congratulate Wharton on his new deal. He tweeted, "Happy for my dawg!"
Wharton was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and caught on with the Chiefs. He slowly worked his way up the team's depth chart and had a big season in 2024. Wharton started 10 games last season, racking up a career-best 6.5 sacks and adding two more in the postseason.
The 26-year-old will get a chance to fill a much bigger role in Carolina. His former quarterback seems thrilled for him.