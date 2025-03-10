Panthers Agree to $54 Million Deal With Former Chiefs DL Tershawn Wharton
The Carolina Panthers have been extremely active at the start of the NFL's legal tampering period.
The Panthers are reportedly in agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton on a lucrative three-year deal worth $54 million, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo. Wharton's contract with Carolina includes $30 million in guaranteed money, and will tie him to the franchise through the 2027 season.
Wharton, 26, was more of a depth piece for the Chiefs in his first four seasons with the franchise, but saw his role elevated in 2024 when he made 10 starts and appeared in all 17 games during the regular season. The defensive tackle recorded a career high 6.5 sacks to go with 29 tackles, 11 QB hits and seven tackles for loss.
Now, the former undrafted free agent turned two-time Super Bowl champion is set to receive a handsome payday with the Panthers and will collect around $18 million per season.
In addition to their deal with Wharton, the Panthers also agreed to terms with ex-Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'Von Moehrig, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Patrick Jones II, and extended the contract of star cornerback Jaycee Horn.