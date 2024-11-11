Patrick Mahomes’s Quote on Winning Resurfaces After Chiefs’ Narrow Victory Over Broncos
It’s hard to put the Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated NFL season into words. A few that come to mind are stressful, injury-ridden, ambitious and—after Sunday’s 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos—lucky.
Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal made an incredible play to block the Broncos’ game-winning field goal in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, but the block was arguably as much about effort as it was about luck.
Sunday’s win moved the Chiefs to 9-0 on the year, tying the franchise record (2003, 2013) for best-ever start to a season. A quick look back on the Chiefs’ regular season results so far will reveal quite a few nail-biting thrillers during their unbeaten streak—other than double-digit victories over the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City has won every game by one score or less.
And that’s exactly how quarterback Patrick Mahomes would have it.
Fans dug up a video from June 2023 in which Mahomes, who was competing alongside teammate Travis Kelce in the golf event “The Match,” had a telling quote on his philosophy of winning games.
“I only make good TV, that’s what I do,” Mahomes said. “You never see me win a blowout, I just keep it real close to the end.”
Maybe just a little too close to comfort for Chiefs fans.
Kansas City will look to extend their perfect season in a road matchup against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.