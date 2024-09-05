Patrick Mahomes Reveals Best Career Advice He Ever Received From Tom Brady
In 2018, Patrick Mahomes blew the NFL world away with a stellar first season under center that wound up a sign of the great things to come. However, he was unable to get through Tom Brady, as the New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs with a Super Bowl berth on the line in Mahomes's first postseason trip. It was undoubtedly a learning moment for the young quarterback, and a loss that only served to motivate his championship run the following season.
As it turns out, Mahomes has carried something else from the game all these years later. He told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that Brady gave him the best advice of his career that night: "Keep doing what you're doing."
"Just to keep doing what I’m doing,” Mahomes said to Breer. "That first year, playing against Tom and losing that game, for him to say that—I’d never met him before—that was huge."
It proved to be astute advice from Brady because what Mahomes was, and is, doing is unlike anything the football world has ever seen. Since losing to the Patriots back then, Mahomes has only one other AFC playoff loss under his belt. He's appeared in four of the five Super Bowls since, winning three. And this upcoming season he'll be aiming to accomplish something not even Brady's Patriots could do: a three-peat of Super Bowl titles.
Should Mahomes pull it off, he'll still be a few rings behind Brady. But if he keeps doing him, it feels like only a matter of time before he's able to match the man considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time.