Tom Brady Brilliantly Broke Down What He Loves the Most About Patrick Mahomes
Future Pro Football Hall of Famer and new Fox NFL color commentator Tom Brady broke down the game of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and named him the best quarterback in the game today.
Brady and Mahomes have plenty of mutual respect that has developed over the years from playing against one another on some of the NFL's biggest stages, but that hasn't stopped Brady from gushing over the play of the three-time Super Bowl champion in Mahomes.
"I think he would be better," Brady said when asked how Mahomes would fare if he played in a prior era of star quarterbacks. "And I think he's already great. He's, in my opinion, the best quarterback in the NFL. Why? I could talk about his physical skills. ...When I talk about him and see why he's great, I see the way he's endeared himself to his teammates. I see the joy they have when they're out there playing together. I love when I see his rapport with his teammates, with his coaches, how he communicates after the game. I'm listening to the press conferences as much as I'm watching him throw a tight spiral. Because that's ultimately what that position is about."
Brady believes the next challenge in the career for Mahomes as he gets older isn't as much physical as it is mental and where the Chiefs star will direct his time.
"I think the challenge I see with him as he gets older is he's not as young as he once was and can he relate to the young players? I believe he will. He's now had a degree of success, does that continue to motivate him? That's gonna be up to him. There's gonna be a lot of things that now happen in his life. His children and as he grows that are probably external from football. How does he deal with those? I believe he's got a good foundation to deal with those."
Brady and Mahomes have kept in good communication over the years and have grown a friendship thanks to the game of football. There's very little doubt that Brady and Mahomes have discussed the challenges with aging in the game of football both on and off the field. Having just gone through it, there's certainly plenty of advice Brady can give to Mahomes in that department, which the Chiefs quarterback would most certainly welcome from the greatest quarterback of all-time.