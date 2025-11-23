SI

Patrick Mahomes Ripped for Desperate Move After Missing Big Throw vs. Colts

Kristen Wong

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen complaining after a few calls during Sunday's win over the Colts.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen complaining after a few calls during Sunday's win over the Colts. / Screengrab on Twitter/@I_AM_WILDCAT
In this story:

The Chiefs took care of business against the Colts on Sunday, notching a pivotal win that greatly improves their playoff chances in the uber-competitive AFC and moves them up to 6-5 on the year.

Patrick Mahomes, who was on the verge of making undesirable history by potentially losing three games in a row for the first time in his career, was able to get the Chiefs' offense back on track after digging themselves into an early deficit. Mahomes finished without a touchdown and recorded an ugly interception to start the game, but he got some help from Kansas City's stout defense to ultimately clinch the 23-20 comeback victory in overtime.

That's not to say Mahomes escaped the relentless scrutiny of NFL fans, though.

On one play in the third quarter with the Chiefs down 17-9, Mahomes was trying to find one of his receivers downfield but couldn't connect on the deep ball. Afterward, he was seen pleading with the refs for a flag, believing that a Colts defender had pulled on his facemask during the play:

A replay video shows Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore reaching out with his hand and grazing Mahomes's helmet, but it didn't look like Adebawore really got a solid grip on the facemask:

Many NFL fans didn't appreciate seeing Mahomes whine to the game's officials, given the quarterback's notorious history of seemingly getting a friendlier whistle throughout his NFL career. Earlier in the game, Mahomes benefitted from an arguably soft roughing the passer call that gave the Chiefs a free first down against the Colts.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL