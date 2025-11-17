Patrick Mahomes Ripped for Embarrassing Move After Taking Huge Sack vs. Broncos
The Chiefs continued their tough start to the season with a brutal loss to the AFC West-leading Broncos on Sunday.
Kansas City is now 0-5 in one-score games this season, a significant change-up from last year when the Chiefs won 12 one-score contests including an AFC championship victory over the Bills. Patrick Mahomes didn't look like his usual self, throwing for 276 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the defeat, and the Chiefs only generated 62 yards on the ground a few weeks after they notably declined to trade for Jets star running back Breece Hall at the deadline.
Late in the fourth quarter on the Chiefs' final offensive drive with the game tied 19-19, Mahomes was trying to find his receivers downfield, but couldn't get the ball out in time, and he was sacked by Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian in Kansas City territory.
Immediately after the sack, Mahomes could be seen tapping his helmet and appealing to the nearest referee for a penalty. No flag was thrown, and the Chiefs were forced to punt the ball away.
NFL fans were quick to notice Mahomes's desperate gesture and thought it was a bit theatrical, to say the least. The Chiefs quarterback clearly wanted a flag during a pivotal moment in the game to bail him out of a three-and-out sequence and didn't hesitate to complain to the refs, despite what looked like a very clean sack.
Earlier in the third quarter, what would have been a pick-six for Mahomes was wiped off the board due to an illegal contact penalty on Broncos' Riley Moss, and that certainly wasn't the first time the Chiefs have been on the friendlier side of some calls.
This time, however, the refs weren't having it. The Broncos went on to clinch the 22-19 victory on a game-winning field goal to improve to 9-2 on the year, while the Chiefs fell to 5-5 and have plenty of work to do if they’re to make the postseason.