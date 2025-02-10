Patrick Mahomes Roasted With Tom Brady Jokes After Chiefs’ Ugly Super Bowl Loss
Patrick Mahomes went into Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night looking to lead the Chiefs to a historic win and make the argument for being the greatest QB of all time a lot closer. Instead, he had an absolutely horrific first half and the Chiefs ended up getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40–22, in New Orleans.
Mahomes not only had a chance to win his fourth title, but the Chiefs could have become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. The 29-year-old QB is chasing Tom Brady in the GOAT discussion and this loss set him back quite a bit.
Mahomes is now 3–2 in Super Bowls, which includes a 31–9 blowout loss to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the 2020 season.
NFL fans had lots of Mahomes-Brady jokes after the Chiefs' ugly loss.