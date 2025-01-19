SI

NFL Rules Official Crushed for Defending Calls That Helped Patrick Mahomes vs. Texans

The Chiefs benefited from a few questionable calls in Saturday's win.

Andy Nesbitt

NFL Officiating Rules Analyst Walt Anderson broke down some tough calls that went against the Texans on Saturday.
The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC championship game for a seventh straight year with a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday. While Patrick Mahomes added another postseason victory to his stellar career, it didn't come without controversy as he seemed to benefit from a few questionable penalties called against the Texans.

While Troy Aikman wasn't impressed with the calls, fans were also furious as they immediately ripped the refs for making the calls that helped the Chiefs extend drives and score points.

On Sunday morning, the NFL Network's pregame show had a segment with senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson, who broke down why the refs made the right calls in that game.

"The other thing a lot of your audience might not realize is in most all the rule book when in question officials are not supposed to call a foul," Anderson said. "But there is one place in the rule book where it states by rule when in doubt the officials are to [make a call] and it’s in the roughing the passer rule. They’re going to protect the quarterbacks."

Here's his full segment:

Fans didn't love that from Anderson:

