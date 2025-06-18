Patrick Mahomes Shares His Expectations for Travis Kelce in 2025 Season
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming off a bit of a down season after only catching three touchdowns throughout the 2024 season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes has high expectations for Kelce in 2025.
After briefly considering retirement this offseason, Kelce ultimately decided to return and is now preparing for his 13th NFL season.
Kelce's return is especially great for Mahomes, as the tight end has led the Chiefs in receiving each of the last three years and the two have an undeniable chemistry on the field. Mahomes anticipates that not only will Kelce play at a high level next season, but also his leadership will prove key for the team.
“I expect Travis to be Travis," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. "Obviously, the play on the field is gonna be high. He's going to out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year after falling short this last year. I think more than anything it’s the leadership he brings to the building every day. How he leads by example, how he leads vocally, it’s a big impact to our football team. So I expect him to play at a high level and be an even better leader."
Mahomes and Kelce are sure to be motivated coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which their offense barely showed up in the first half. Kelce already said earlier this offseason that he plans to return in the best shape of his life, and Mahomes said this offseason that he wants the Chiefs' offense to improve by getting back to throwing the ball down the field again.
With their combined leadership and a brutal Super Bowl loss fresh in mind, the Chiefs will surely come into 2025 with a vengeance.