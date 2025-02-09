Patrick Mahomes Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Family Before Super Bowl LIX
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are competing to make NFL history on Sunday as they vie to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
The superstar quarterback got some encouragement from his family prior to kickoff. Cameras caught Mahomes sharing a heartwarming moment with his clan shortly after he took the field for warmups alongside his teammates.
Mahomes could be seen crouching down to speak with two of his children, Sterling and Bronze, before getting up and giving his wife Brittany a kiss. Mahomes gave Bronze an adorable peck on the forehead, as well as a high five and a fist bump before getting ready to continue his warmup.
Sterling, Mahomes's first child, was born just a couple of weeks after Kansas City's Super Bowl defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Bronze was born in November of 2022, a few months before the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The Mahomes clan welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, a few weeks ago on Jan. 12, 2025. While she did not come down to the field at Caesars Superdome, Mahomes did say earlier this week that Golden would be attending the game.