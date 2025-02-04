Patrick Mahomes Stated the Obvious on Potential Taylor Swift Super Bowl Halftime Show
There isn’t too much bad blood between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles as the two teams prepare to face off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
There could, however, be “Bad Blood,” the hit song from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album that features Kendrick Lamar. Fresh off five Grammy wins for his widely popular diss track, "Not Like Us," Lamar is set to take the stage as the headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday with R&B singer SZA joining him as a special guest.
Some Swifties are wishfully thinking ahead of the big game that Lamar could bring on another special guest in Swift, given that the two have collaborated before and have remained friends for over a decade.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw cold water on those rumors during Super Bowl opening night on Monday, stating a fairly obvious reason why Swift won’t perform at Caesars Superdome.
“Everyone wants to see a Taylor Swift halftime show, can you help us make that happen?” One reporter asked Mahomes.
“As long as Trav’s playing and we’re in the Super Bowl, it’s going to be hard for her to do the halftime show,” Mahomes said. “So hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl.”
Having Swift perform at the biggest game of the year—which her boyfriend’s team is playing in—would certainly be a major conflict of interest for the NFL, no matter how badly Swifties are “ready for it.”
With the Chiefs already under fire for seemingly receiving preferential treatment from the refs this postseason, it’s safe to say the pop star won’t be taking any gigs from the NFL anytime soon for the sake of fair play.