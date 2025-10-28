Patrick Mahomes Had Sweet Gesture for Travis Kelce After Record-Tying Touchdown
It was a vintage night for Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.
The night after National Tight Ends Day, Kelce became the latest tight end to put in a big game this week, catching six passes for 99 yards and a 10-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce didn't just have his best game of the season so far, he notched the 83rd touchdown of his career, tying running back Priest Holmes for the most in franchise history.
This was also Kelce's 100th combined regular season and postseason touchdown, making him the fourth tight end in NFL history to reach 100 total touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs.
As several teammates went to celebrate Kelce's touchdown with him, Mahomes made sure to pick up the record-tying football for his tight end. He was later seen giving the football to a member of the Chiefs' sideline, presumably to preserve it for Kelce.
Kelce, who is in his 13th season with the Chiefs, is already the team's franchise leader in receiving yards and touchdowns. With one more trip to the end zone, he can surpass Holmes as the Chiefs' all-time leader in touchdowns. Holmes remarkably scored 83 touchdowns in just five seasons in Kansas City.
"That's the true Chief of Chiefs, man," Mahomes told Lisa Salters of ESPN after the game. "He's the guy that was here before me. He sets the culture, he's the guy that's in the building early, in the building late. He's the leader of this team. To be able to get him that record tying it, let's go out there and break it now."