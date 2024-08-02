Patrick Mahomes Solves Training Camp Boredom With Wacky Blindfolded Drill
The Kansas City Chiefs have been in training camp for a few weeks and, based on a drill he ran on Friday, it appears Patrick Mahomes might be a bit bored.
Mahomes has been unleashing ridiculous throws throughout Chiefs camp and, like always, he's made the sport look easy. After winning back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the last five, maybe he's just trying to increase the degree of difficulty for himself. On Friday, video showed a blindfolded Mahomes lowering his head and spinning around, before taking a ball and trying to hit targets. It looked like a game you'd play at a summer cookout after five Bud Lights.
This, of course, will come in handy for every time Mahomes takes a snap, spins in place four times then tries to find Travis Kelce on a deep cross.
I'd love to know what's actually going on here. Is this just something fun to break up the boring, repetitive nature of training camp, or are we supposed to believe there is a practical application here? My guess is the former, not the latter.
It's pretty great that he still almost nailed the last two throws. There is truly nothing Mahomes can't do when throwing a football.