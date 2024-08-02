Patrick Mahomes Completed the Most Ridiculous Pass at Chiefs Training Camp
Patrick Mahomes is known to attempt risky, unconventional passes during games that no football coach in their right mind would give the green light to. And most of the time, he completes them.
Mahomes was at it again Friday during Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, risking it all during a team drill.
Immediately under pressure after taking the snap, Mahomes rolled out to his left and had his eyes downfield as he ran toward the sideline. Just went it looked like he would run out of bounds, Mahomes flicked a pass across his body—almost like a frisbee—to receiver Mecole Hardman, who was running in the opposite direction.
The ball floated right into Hardman's arms for an improbable completion.
There's nothing a defense can scheme to prevent that pass. That's just Mahomes being Mahomes.
Over his seven-year NFL career as a starter, Mahomes has completed plenty of no-look passes, shovel passes and even left-handed throws. But there's one throw he wants to try in a game soon—a behind-the-pack pass. And his coach Andy Reid approves.
"Coach Reid wants me to throw it behind-the-back more than anyone in the world," Mahomes said during a First Things First appearance in May. "He deliberately puts in plays that when I have the opportunity to throw it. It's not a coaching thing, it's me not having that confidence to do it in the game. One of these games, man. We gotta do it. There's too much hype in it. Hopefully it's to Travis [Kelce]."
Training camp seems like the perfect time to try out one of those throws.