Mics Caught Sad Messages Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Shared at End of Super Bowl
Win or lose, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still bros.
After the Philadelphia Eagles dashed the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat this past Sunday, NFL cameras and mics caught a tragically endearing message between the superstar quarterback and his favorite tight end.
Per the clip: At the end of the 40–22 contest, Mahomes is seen dapping up multiple players on the sidelines, including running back Isiah Pacheco, before making his way to Kelce.
"Love you, brother," Mahomes says, to which Kelce replies, "Forever, dawg. You know that. I love you, man."
Kelce then tells Mahomes, "I owe you a lot for what you've done."
Watch that sweet interaction below:
The moment takes on added meaning when you consider many believed (without confirmation from No. 87 himself, to be clear) that Kelce could retire after this season if K.C. did win. A loss, of course, possibly changes that unsubstantiated calculus, but the tight end himself still seems to be alluding to his career legacy in thanking Mahomes for what he has done.
Kelce is no doubt a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest tight ends the league has ever seen—and his relationship with Mahomes has bolstered that argument. The pair are best friends on and off the field, and their connection has fueled Kelce's superstar performance since the QB's arrival in 2017. Regardless of what happens with his future, there will be few like him and Mahomes on the field ever again.