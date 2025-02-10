Travis Kelce Had Saddest Look on Chiefs' Bench While Getting Blown Out By Eagles
In arguably the most stunning result of the NFL postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs will lose by a landslide to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
The Eagles are currently up 40-14 in the fourth quarter with just a few minutes to go and can practically taste their sweet victory after steamrolling over the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champs.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was left stunned after throwing his first of two interceptions in the first half, digging Kansas City a 17-0 deficit. The game continued to get away from the Chiefs after halftime with Philly racking up score after score as a surprisingly inefficient Kansas City offense—one that helped put together a 15-2 record in the regular season—sat by and watched.
Travis Kelce was part of that listless offense, recording just four catches for 39 yards so far.
Fox cameras caught Kelce's sad look on the bench in the fourth quarter as the tight end realized his team's three-peat dreams were over:
Too sad.
Kelce didn't register a catch until the second half of the game and has looked like a shell of his usually elite postseason self. If this is the end of the road for the all-time great tight end, he'll finish on a bitter note in his fifth and potentially final career Super Bowl.