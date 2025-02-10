SI

Travis Kelce Had Saddest Look on Chiefs' Bench While Getting Blown Out By Eagles

Kristen Wong

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

In arguably the most stunning result of the NFL postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs will lose by a landslide to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The Eagles are currently up 40-14 in the fourth quarter with just a few minutes to go and can practically taste their sweet victory after steamrolling over the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champs.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was left stunned after throwing his first of two interceptions in the first half, digging Kansas City a 17-0 deficit. The game continued to get away from the Chiefs after halftime with Philly racking up score after score as a surprisingly inefficient Kansas City offense—one that helped put together a 15-2 record in the regular season—sat by and watched.

Travis Kelce was part of that listless offense, recording just four catches for 39 yards so far.

Fox cameras caught Kelce's sad look on the bench in the fourth quarter as the tight end realized his team's three-peat dreams were over:

Too sad.

Kelce didn't register a catch until the second half of the game and has looked like a shell of his usually elite postseason self. If this is the end of the road for the all-time great tight end, he'll finish on a bitter note in his fifth and potentially final career Super Bowl.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL