Patrick Mahomes Made Surprising Admission About Travis Kelce Retirement Rumors
Following last season's Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, retirement rumors ran rampant for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce caught 97 passes last season for 823 yards and three touchdowns, which is certainly a dip in production from his All-Pro level of play. There were questions about whether or not he would return, but he's back for another season.
Even if he was truly contemplating retirement, he didn't discuss his decision with longtime star teammate Patrick Mahomes.
"We never talked about it," Mahomes told Arrowhead Pride. "I think you have that in the back of your mind. I mean, for anybody that's played a lot of football seasons, there's always a chance. You have to put it in the work in the offseason. I think everybody wants to play in the games, but putting the work in the offseason is where stuff gets strenuous."
Kelce is back and has said he still "has the fire in his chest" to keep playing after the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's Super Bowl.
The Chiefs, once again, are one of the favorites in the AFC to contend for a conference title and head back to another Super Bowl.