Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Had Short Pep Talk on Sidelines After Brutal Pick-Six

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @NFLonFOX
The Kansas City Chiefs are watching their three-peat hopes painfully slip through their fingers after a tough first half in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Chiefs' offense has been unable to make anything happen through two quarters and experienced a low point when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a brutal pick-six in the second quarter, increasing their deficit to 17-0.

FOX reporter Erin Andrews detailed the dampened mood on the Chiefs sideline after that costly play and mentioned that Mahomes and Kelce shared a brief pep talk afterward.

"The sidelines were pretty calm and cool when they were down 10-0, but then of course the pick-six, and we're seeing different emotions," Andrews said. "This was Patrick Mahomes when Travis Kelce was trying to talk to him on the sidelines, and he said over and over, 'I got it, I got it.'"

Andrews added that Creed Humphrey was screaming at the offensive line, which has so far allowed three sacks on Mahomes.

If nothing changes at halftime, the Chiefs could be in for a long night ahead. Mahomes and Kelce have been off all game, with Kelce failing to register a catch on two targets and Mahomes throwing for just 24 yards and two interceptions.

Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

