Patrick Mahomes Had a Very Smart Answer When Asked About Sports Gambling Scandals
Patrick Mahomes and the 5-4 Chiefs have a big game this Sunday against the Broncos in Denver and while the quarterback will be looking to get his team back on track after a loss to the Bills in Week 9, he was asked an interesting question during his Wednesday press conference about a bigger issue right now in sports—gambling.
Gambling scandals have rocked the NBA and MLB in recent months. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was placed on immediate leave by the NBA last month after he was arrested as part of a huge federal gambling investigation.
Last Sunday, Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were indicted on a number of charges related to a scheme that alleges they rigged bets on pitches they threw in games.
Here's what Mahomes had to say about that topic.
"With the betting stuff, how much has the NBA and MLB stuff been present in your mind and do you feel like the safeguards are all in place well in the NFL?," a reporter asked.
“I mean, they let us know. I mean, the NFL and NFLPA kind of tell us all the different rules that that you can and can't do. I just stay away, stay away from it, just because I don't want to put myself in that position. I mean, that's something that, your life is so great, why mess with it? And so, it does get, I think, more than anything, to me, it gets weird sometimes when you have fans talking about it. Just because like, you're just trying to go out there and live your life and play the game, and sometimes they get really attached even more than like the regular fan, because they have money on the line.
“And so, from me to them, I would just say, don't do anything that you can't recuperate or live without. And so, it's a crazy world we live in these days, seeing all this stuff happen. But I think you just focus on the football and focus on the sport that you love and why you're here, and you don’t have to worry about other stuff.”
Here's that moment:
That's really good advice from the three-time Super Bowl champ. Many pro athletes in all sports should listen to him.