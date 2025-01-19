Patrick Mahomes Was Just Like Every Other Dad After Chiefs' Playoff Win
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly returned to "dad" mode. Winning his seventh straight divisional round playoff game? No problem for Mahomes, who shifted his focus to his kids soon after the victory.
Two of Mahomes's three children, Sterling and Bronze, were in attendance for his postgame press conference, waiting for their dad to finish speaking with the media on the side. When Mahomes wrapped up his press conference, he went over to his kids and joked, "Why we talking so much? Come on Bronze!"
As Sterling and Bronze went to greet their dad, Bronze stumbled back to the ground. In classic dad fashion, Mahomes went "whoa" in response. Mahomes waited for them to catch up, and led them back out of the press conference room.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also seen sharing a sweet moment with Mahomes's kids. Reid asked Sterling what her new sister's name is, and told her, "you're gonna be the best big sister ever."
Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child last week before the Chiefs' first playoff game, a daughter named Golden Raye.
Mahomes also cracked a joke about his growing family after the win. "These are moments that I'll have with my family for the rest of my life," said Mahomes. "It's a growing family, hopefully we're done growing for a little while."