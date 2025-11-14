How Often Do the Patriots Start 9–2 (or Better) and Win the Super Bowl?
The Patriots are off to their best start in half a decade following their win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football. At 9–2, it's one of the best starts in franchise history, which is saying something considering how much success New England had under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady earlier this century.
This is the 10th time that the Patriots have started a season 9–2 or better with all the previous instances happening with Brady and Belichick involved. Now Belichick is in college, Brady is in the broadcast booth and the Patriots are back.
There are a few familiar faces involved. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was an assistant coach under Belichick during eight of those seasons. Head coach Mike Vrabel played on three of the teams on this list and when the 2019 Patriots lost in the wild card game, he was the coach of the Titans team that beat them and effectively ended the Belichick-Brady era.
Patriots teams that have started 9–2 or better
Season
Record Through 11 Games
Final Regular Season Record
Won the Super Bowl?
2003
9–2
14–2
Yes
2004
10–1
14–2
Yes
2007
11–0
16–0
No
2010
9–2
14–2
No
2014
9–2
12–4
Yes
2015
10–1
12–4
No
2016
9–2
14–2
Yes
2017
9–2
13–3
No
2019
10–1
12–4
No
2025
9–2
TBD
?
That makes this the 10th time the Patriots have started 9–2 or better in 23 seasons dating back to 2003.
For a little perspective, the Bills have won nine or more games in a season nine times over the same stretch. The Dolphins have have done it eight times and the Jets have done it six.
The Patriots once started 18–0
Everyone knows the Patriots had the “start” to a season in NFL history by going undefeated in the ’07 regular season and then winning their first two playoff games so there’s really no point in bringing it up unless you wanted to remind people they lost the Super Bowl to the Giants and finished 18–1.
The Patriots also went 14–2 four times and won the Super Bowl in three of those seasons. The ‘10 team is the lone exception to that as Rex Ryan and the Jets beat the Patriots in the divisional round, 28–21.
Where will the ’25 Patriots end up?
Who knows how far Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye can take this team? They’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have to be taken seriously. If nothing else, they’re very likely headed back to the postseason for the first time since 2021 and appear to have the foundation of a team that will continue to flirt with 9–2 starts to their seasons through the immediate future.
If you are a fan of any other team it must be absolutely maddening.