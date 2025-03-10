SI

Patriots Agree to Add Former Bills Receiver Mack Hollins on Two-Year Deal

The barefoot receiver will be heading to cold New England from Buffalo.

Madison Williams

Buffalo Bills receiver Mack Hollins reacts to a play.
Buffalo Bills receiver Mack Hollins reacts to a play. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots have agreed to a two-year, $8.4 million deal that maxes out at $10.4 million with former Buffalo Bills receiver Mack Hollins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Hollins is known best for appearing to game days wearing fun and quirky outfits, and, of course, for always being barefoot. Luckily for him, he's staying in cold conditions in New England, so his fun pregame outfits probably won't change much in 2025.

Hollins is coming off just one season with the Bills, in which he caught 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns (a career-high).

The Patriots will be Hollins's sixth NFL team that he's played for in his almost nine seasons. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and played there until he was waived in Dec. 2019. The Miami Dolphins picked him up after that, and he played two more seasons there. He spent the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, posting a career-high 690 yards on 57 catches. He played for the Atlanta Falcons in '23 before landing in Buffalo last season.

