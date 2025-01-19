Mack Hollins's Pre-Game Outfit Brought Miami Vibes to Frigid Buffalo Ahead of Bills-Ravens
The game time temperature for Sunday night's game in Buffalo between the Bills and the Ravens is set for a freezing-cold 20 degrees—but that didn't stop Mack Hollins from pulling off another one of his fire pre-game outfits.
The 31-year-old wide receiver, known for his off-the-field antics, arrived at Orchard Park's Highmark Stadium dressed ready for the beach—rocking a bathing suit, no shirt, a towel, and a sun hat.
And of course, no shoes.
Hollins is infamous for rarely wearing shoes, saying it's helped him overcome injuries throughout his career:
"Going with no shoes, having wild hair, eating with my hands instead of utensils, that type of stuff, that’s not bothering anybody," said Hollins to Buffalo's Spectrum News1 earlier this year. "That’s who I am. That’s what makes me happy. Do the things that make you happy in life. Like I said, life’s too short to be worried about what other people think."
True that.